* Treasury rates fall in short-dated paper

* Libor rises; RBC, RBS, UBS, Citi paying more to borrow

* Downgrade of U.S. banks could affect CP market

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The effects of the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would sell short-dated Treasury paper, which drove up rates in the short-term Treasury market, disappeared on Thursday amid new waves of global economic turmoil.

Meanwhile, dollar lending costs continued to rise as European leaders continued to search for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis that would preserve the stability of the European banking system.

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee said on Wednesday it would sell short-dated securities, including bills and notes, to raise money to buy more long-dated paper, including 30-year bonds. Yields in one-, two- and three-year Treasury paper rose for the first time in weeks, but by Thursday they had fallen again and were even lower than they had been just before the Fed announcement.

"There will be some pressure on the front end from the Fed's sales but there are enough investors out there who are desperate for yield that they'll come in on the backup," said Thomas Simons, money-market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

"This morning we come in and the extreme front end is still well bid and even the selloff from yesterday has kind of worked its way off. In six- and 12-month bills we're already lower than we were" yesterday morning.

News of slower growth in China and Germany, as well as a gloomier U.S. economic outlook from the FOMC, sent Treasuries across the yield curve higher and reversed the previous day's selling in the front end.

Banks saw their unsecured borrowing costs rise again, with the rates paid by UBS ( UBS.N ), RBS ( RBS.L ), RBC ( RY.TO ) and Citigroup ( C.N ) marking higher a day after Moody's Investors Service downgraded Citi and other U.S. banks based on a decline in the probability that the U.S. government would bail them out in another crisis. [ID:nS1E78K16B]

The benchmark three-month dollar London interbank offered rate rose to 0.35806 percent on Thursday from 0.35556 percent on Wednesday.

Whether the debt downgrades will have an impact on U.S. banks' ability to borrow overnight in the commercial paper market remains to be seen.

"I was thinking I would hear something about that but I haven't," said Simons. "Especially with Bank of America losing the P1 rating going down to P2," he added, referring to the downgrade in Bank of America's ( BAC.N ) short-term rating from Prime-1 to Prime-2.

The seasonally adjusted commercial paper market shrank during the week that ended on Wednesday, but the market grew on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. (Editing by Leslie Adler)