* Libor ticks higher, with many banks' borrowing costs up
* Deutsche Bank reports lower unsecured borrowing costs
* Eurodollar future prices up, expected rates down
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Conditions improved in some
parts of the short-term rates markets on Friday after rumors
began circulating that the European Central Bank would take
additional steps to help struggling euro zone countries and
banks.
The prices of eurodollar futures -- best on the future
rates paid on dollar deposits in European banks -- rose,
indicating expectations for lower rates on dollar deposits,
which would amount to cheaper dollar borrowing costs for
European banks.
The FRA/OIS spread, another future indicator of funding
stress, narrowed.
"Folks are now more optimistic that the weekend
International Monetary Fund/World bank meeting will produce
miracles," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters, in New York.
While the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate,
a benchmark rate for unsecured interbank lending set by a panel
of 19 banks reporting their borrowing costs each day, rose
again on Friday, the cost of borrowing for one of the panel's
banks actually fell.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it had to pay less
than it had on Thursday to borrow dollars in the unsecured
market.
But borrowing costs went up for a host of banks on the
panel, including BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Scotia Bank (BNS.TO),
Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), and
Citigroup (C.N), among others.
The Libor USD3MFSR= set at 0.36022 percent compared with
0.35806 percent a day earlier.
"The market is still on pins and needles, and all the CDS
are still wide," said Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF
Global Securities in Chicago, adding that the U.S. Treasury
"curve is kind of going all over the place."
A failure by euro zone politicians to present a solution to
Greece's acute debt crisis increased pressure on the European
Central Bank to provide abundant liquidity and possibly slash
rates, and market expectations for moves such as these grew as
the morning progressed.
Traders of all asset classes are increasingly speculating
that the ECB could cut rates in a bold 50 basis point move to 1
percent in October, reversing this year's two rate hikes,
although the bank has only signaled a pause in its hiking
cycle.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rallied by up to 10 bps on the
2011-2012 strip, implying lower future interest rates, while
interbank stress indicators continued to edge higher after
Greece's finance minister, Evangelos Venizelos, was quoted as
saying an orderly default was being considered.
Futures bets indicate expectations that
the ECB will cut rates back to a record low 1 percent before
the end of the year and possibly introduce new liquidity
facilities, ease collateral rules further, or step up their
government bond purchases. Any of these would lead to lower
money market rates.
The forward overnight EONIA curve [ECBWATCH] is fully
pricing in a 25 basis point reduction in October and some
chances for a deeper reduction by the end of the year, analysts
said.
Traders also said investors were looking to place bets on
cross currency basis swaps widening further out along the
curve, with longer dates not protected by the recent
reintroduction of three-month dollar tenders by the ECB.
The three-month FX basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP was minus 110
bps, 3 bps tighter from Thursday's widest level, while the
five-year hit an almost three-year low of -46.25 bps on Friday,
2 bps wider from the previous day.
