* Libor ticks higher, with many banks' borrowing costs up

* Deutsche Bank reports lower unsecured borrowing costs

* Eurodollar future prices up, expected rates down (Recasts, adds U.S. info; changes byline, dateline from LONDON)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Conditions improved in some parts of the short-term rates markets on Friday after rumors began circulating that the European Central Bank would take additional steps to help struggling euro zone countries and banks.

The prices of eurodollar futures -- best on the future rates paid on dollar deposits in European banks -- rose, indicating expectations for lower rates on dollar deposits, which would amount to cheaper dollar borrowing costs for European banks.

The FRA/OIS spread, another future indicator of funding stress, narrowed.

"Folks are now more optimistic that the weekend International Monetary Fund/World bank meeting will produce miracles," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, in New York.

While the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate, a benchmark rate for unsecured interbank lending set by a panel of 19 banks reporting their borrowing costs each day, rose again on Friday, the cost of borrowing for one of the panel's banks actually fell.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it had to pay less than it had on Thursday to borrow dollars in the unsecured market.

But borrowing costs went up for a host of banks on the panel, including BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Scotia Bank (BNS.TO), Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), and Citigroup (C.N), among others.

The Libor USD3MFSR= set at 0.36022 percent compared with 0.35806 percent a day earlier.

"The market is still on pins and needles, and all the CDS are still wide," said Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF Global Securities in Chicago, adding that the U.S. Treasury "curve is kind of going all over the place."

A failure by euro zone politicians to present a solution to Greece's acute debt crisis increased pressure on the European Central Bank to provide abundant liquidity and possibly slash rates, and market expectations for moves such as these grew as the morning progressed.

Traders of all asset classes are increasingly speculating that the ECB could cut rates in a bold 50 basis point move to 1 percent in October, reversing this year's two rate hikes, although the bank has only signaled a pause in its hiking cycle.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rallied by up to 10 bps on the 2011-2012 strip, implying lower future interest rates, while interbank stress indicators continued to edge higher after Greece's finance minister, Evangelos Venizelos, was quoted as saying an orderly default was being considered. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

Futures bets indicate expectations that the ECB will cut rates back to a record low 1 percent before the end of the year and possibly introduce new liquidity facilities, ease collateral rules further, or step up their government bond purchases. Any of these would lead to lower money market rates.

The forward overnight EONIA curve [ECBWATCH] is fully pricing in a 25 basis point reduction in October and some chances for a deeper reduction by the end of the year, analysts said.

Traders also said investors were looking to place bets on cross currency basis swaps widening further out along the curve, with longer dates not protected by the recent reintroduction of three-month dollar tenders by the ECB.

The three-month FX basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP was minus 110 bps, 3 bps tighter from Thursday's widest level, while the five-year hit an almost three-year low of -46.25 bps on Friday, 2 bps wider from the previous day. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)