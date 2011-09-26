* U.S. 3-, 6-month bills sold at rates just above zero

NEW YORK, Sept 26 A day before a two-year note auction, the U.S. Treasury sold three- and six-month bills with yields just above zero on Monday.

Meanwhile, interbank lending rates eased overseas on bets the European Central Bank would cut interest rates. The benchmark three-month Euribor EURIBOR3MD= and euro Libor rates EUR3MFSR= ticked lower while excess liquidity remained high. Euribor rate futures <0#FEI:> rallied.

The US. Treasury sold three-month bills at a high rate of 0.020 percent, with 27 percent of bids awarded at the high.

The Federal Reserve has said it would keep short-term rates near zero until at least 2013.

In the three-month bill sale, the ratio of bids offered over those accepted was 4.56, similar to other sales this month, said Jefferies & Co economist Thomas Simons.

After a record low stop of 3 basis points in last week's U.S. Treasury six-month bill auction, this week's $27 billion six-month bill sale stopped a bit higher at 3.5 basis points.

The amount of bids offered eclipsed those accepted by a very strong 5.12 ratio, though less than last week's 5.48 bid-cover ratio which was the highest since Jan. 24, 2000 and the second highest on record, Simons said.

Dealers got just 45.8 percent of the six-month bills, the smallest portion since the July 5 auction.

In contrast, indirect bidders got 45 percent of the sale, their largest portion since July 5. On the other hand, direct bidders took just 9.2 percent, the lowest since Aug. 15.

Elsewhere, riskier assets rose on hopes that European officials and banks could tackle the euro zone debt situation.

At the same time, doubts mixed with that optimism, keeping the markets for riskier assets from gaining a lot of momentum.

Euro zone officials are working on ways to enhance the impact of the euro zone's rescue fund.

European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said in New York that European policymakers were discussing ways to leverage the assets of its 440 billion euro financial bailout fund to keep the Greek debt crisis from spreading. For more see [ID:nS1E78P0H0].

But other euro zone officials played down reports of emerging plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks. [ID:nLDE78P01H]

Euro zone officials acknowledge that the European Financial Stability Facility is not big enough to handle a bailout of Italy or Spain, the region's third and fourth largest economies. But there is no clarity on how the EFSF could be raised without more guarantees.

Markets are moving closer to pricing in a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the European Central Bank -- which would reverse its tightening moves earlier this year -- and expectations are growing the ECB will offer banks 12-month loans as it did at the height of the financial crisis.

Policymakers have indicated that 1-year tender operations could be reintroduced to help banks with longer-term financing and reduce jitters in the market. [ID:nL5E7KN3M4]

Whereas it had been the peripheral banks in Greece, Portugal and Ireland that had had funding problems, French banks have been in the firing line recently because of their high exposure to Greece and Italy.

Bank of France data shows the country's banks doubled their borrowing at the ECB's longer-term financing operations to around 31 billion euros in the maintenance period ending on Sept. 13, levels not seen since late 2010.

Pricing based on forward overnight Eonia swap rates showed expectations of a 25 basis point cut and over halfway to pricing in a further 25 basis points. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter in New York and Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)