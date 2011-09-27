* U.S. 4-week bills sold at high rate of 0.000 percent

* Overnight Eonia fixes up despite excess liquidity

* Few signs of easing strains despite rally in risk assets

* Bundestag to approve bolstered euro rescue scheme

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion in four-week bills on Tuesday as dealers bid aggressively for the instruments, anticipating they could easily sell them.

Indirect bidders got 20.8 percent of the sale, the smallest portion since the August 30 four-week bill auction. Direct bidders took 6.1 percent of the bills, in line with the past three weeks. But dealers captured 73.1 percent, their largest share of an auction since August 30.

"As yields in the sector have hit zero or below, dealers have been more aggressive in the auctions, bidding for larger shares," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

"Since the minimum bid is zero and trading inside of four weeks has gone into negative territory several times in the past month, dealers view the downside risk to ownership as limited," he said.

Short-term bill rates have traded with yields near zero because of the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep short-term interest rates near zero until at least mid-2013.

The value of the bids the Treasury received for the bills eclipsed the amount of bids accepted by a 5.53 ratio.

"The bid cover ratio was the lowest of the past three weeks, but ranked as the fifth highest on record," said Thomas Simons, money market economist and vice-president, fixed-income in Jefferies & Co.

The sale was a Dutch auction so successful bidders paid only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction.

Overseas, euro zone bank demand for European Central Bank loans remained robust on Tuesday and was expected to stay strong at upcoming emergency tenders as banks build up cash buffers in case the euro zone debt crisis worsened.

New powers for the euro zone's rescue fund are expected to pass a vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday. European leaders agreed in July to boost the full lending capacity of the EFSF to 440 billion euros and give it new powers to buy the bonds of stricken euro zone countries and shore up their banks. Several countries have already ratified the changes, but crucial votes in other member states like Slovakia loom in the coming weeks.

Markets are looking to the vote in Germany to judge the appetite in the euro zone's largest economy for extra aid to member states like Greece, Portugal and Ireland, all of which have received multi-billion euro bailouts. [nL5E7KR30Z]

While risk assets rallied on hopes EU officials were working to stem the crisis, with European bank shares leading regional equities higher, signs of marked improvement in most interbank strain indicators were hard to find.

Key euro-priced interbank lending costs rose despite the cash surplus in the system, with the liquidity-dependent overnight rate EONIA= fixing higher above 1 percent.

Commercial banks took up 208 billion euros of funds at the ECB's weekly tender, slightly higher than the 201 billion they took up last week which was the highest volume since February.

Giuseppe Maraffino, a strategist at Barclays Capital, and some money market traders said they expected aggressive bidding for overnight funds to persist in coming days, keeping overnight Eonia near or above 1 percent.

Shorter-term one-week euro-priced interbank rates EURIBORSWD= -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity levels -- rose to to 1.211 percent from 1.195 percent.

Dollar funding costs also nudged higher, with three-month dollar Libor USD3MFSR= edging up to 0.36522 percent from 0.36278 percent on Monday.

Markets expect the ECB to reintroduce 1-year funding to ease money market strains when it meets next week.

Money markets are also in the process of pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut at the October meeting. But economists polled by Reuters predicted the central bank would probably postpone reversing this year's policy tightening until 2011.

For poll story and results see [ID:nL5E7KR2D8] (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Andrew Hay)