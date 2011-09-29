* Risk-averse investors send overnight repo rate to zero

* Quarter-end flood of cash funnels into repo market

* U.S. commercial paper market smallest since February

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 29 A quarter-end race to park cash in low-risk investments knocked a key U.S. overnight funding rate for banks and bond dealers to zero on Thursday.

Growing investor caution, as an extremely volatile third quarter comes to a close, also caused less issuance of U.S. commercial paper in the latest week.

Nagging doubts whether European leaders could adopt an effective plan to combat the region's sovereign debt have led investors to reduce their exposure in commercial paper issued by European banks, analysts said.

"There's a general uneasiness about the problem in Europe. This leaves a lot of investors very conservative," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

On Thursday, the German parliament as expected passed a bill to give the 440-billion-euro financial rescue fund (EFSF) new powers with majority backing from Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition. See [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].

Germany is the most powerful member of the 17-member euro zone block. Its vote is seen critical for the expansion of EFSF so policy-makers could use it to help debt-laden Greece to stave off a default and prevent the region's debt problem from spiraling out of control.

Investors, wary of Europe's debt mess, piled more cash into the $1.6 trillion repurchase market. They made overnight loans to banks and dealers which pledged Treasuries as collateral.

Because of the tremendous amount of cash flooding into the market, the overnight repo interest rate closed at zero after briefly dipping into negative territory.

The overnight repo rate was about 5 basis points on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of excess cash looking for a home at quarter-end," Lin said.

In addition to repos, investors socked more money into money market funds.

U.S. money market fund assets rose by $15.13 billion to $2.608 trillion in the week ended Sept. 27, the Money Fund Report said late Wednesday. As the third quarter comes to a close, money fund assets were down $53 billion from the end of June. See [ID:nS1E78R1C7]

Analysts expect the repo rate over the weekend could edge up on Friday as dealers seek to finance their purchases of this week's $99 billion worth of coupon-bearing Treasuries debt.

SHRINKING COMMERCIAL PAPER MARKET

The U.S. commercial paper market shrank to its smallest in almost eight months as companies pared credit demand on worries about a slowing economy, the latest Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market, where companies raise short-term cash to fund payrolls and inventories, fell $22.2 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week ended Sept. 28, for the smallest total since Feb. 2, when it was $996.6 billion.

Much of the recent shrinkage was compounded by investors cutting back on purchases of paper issued by European banks on rising worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding fell to $116.1 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from $119.8 billion the prior week, the Fed said.

Their commercial paper outstanding since the end of the second quarter has fallen about 11 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)