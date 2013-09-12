REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecoms companies call on Brussels to reconsider merger policy
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
LONDON, Sept 12 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
* FY 2016 revenue of 71.3 million lira ($19.65 million) versus 28.5 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 The European Central Bank will test the euro zone's top lenders on their resilience to sharp changes in interest rates after years of ultra-easy monetary policy, it said on Tuesday.