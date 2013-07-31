UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
LONDON, July 31 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* Approvals result of prolonged IP protection efforts - Trump Org
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)