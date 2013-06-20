BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
LONDON, June 20 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* Launches talks with Locum SA to sell 99.81 percent of its unit, Gold Investments Sp z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing