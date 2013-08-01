BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
LONDON Aug 1 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.