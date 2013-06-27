BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
LONDON, June 27 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
LONDON, March 6 Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
* Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility to support the growth of DRB Financial Solutions LLC and Echelon Medical Capital LLC