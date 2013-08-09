BRIEF-Debora plunkett joins J C Penney board of directors
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 9 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* In February 2017, average daily number of trades was 7% higher than pcp.