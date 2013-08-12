BRIEF-Seamico Securities signs deal with Absolute Yoga
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
LONDON Aug 12 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 850 won/share for FY 2016
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.