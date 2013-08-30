Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
LONDON Aug 30 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a