BRIEF-Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 pct stake in RTI Surgical
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 12 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.
HELSINKI, Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.