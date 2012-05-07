(Refiles to reformat table.)
LONDON, May 7 The British Bankers' Association
released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor)
for euros at its daily fixing. There were no fixings for
sterling and dollar Libor due to a UK bank holiday.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS
rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month
premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight
Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in
parenthesis.
EURO
O/N 0.25500 (-0.17714)
1WK 0.27557 (-0.32386)
2WK 0.28343 (-0.40386)
1MO 0.34286 (-0.62143)
2MO 0.43636 (-0.67221)
3MO 0.61821 (-0.67393)
6MO 0.93286 (-0.63214)
1YR 1.27393 (-0.63950)
3MTH LIBOR/OIS SPREAD (BPs)
29.42
For RICs to the above rates, go to.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)