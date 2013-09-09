BRIEF-Vantage Development FY 2016 prelim. net profit at 25.3 mln zlotys
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 133.3 million zlotys ($32.78 million)
LONDON, Sept 9 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a former trader with Swiss global financial services company UBS AG to dismiss a criminal indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors over his alleged role in Libor benchmark interest rate manipulation.
