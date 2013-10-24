BRIEF-NZX says trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
LONDON Oct 24 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but the measure faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017