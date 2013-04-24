BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group updates on termination of share subscription agreement
* Received a notice from Culturecom Holdings Limited to terminate share subscription agreement
LONDON, April 24 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
* Deciced to issue maximum of 150,660 preference shares, implying increase in share capital of maximum 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($166,423)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.