By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Oct 2 The cost of bank-to-bank lending of dollars for three months hit a new low on Wednesday, driven down by the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping ample supplies of cash in the system for longer than earlier thought.

The Fed refrained from trimming its $85 billion a month bond purchases last month and the showdown among U.S. lawmakers over raising the debt ceiling has reinforced a perception in markets that the U.S. central bank will maintain monetary stimulus in the near term.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) on three-month dollars slid to 0.24435 percent, down from 0.24585 percent on Tuesday.

"(Due to) the uncertainty linked to the deficit in the United States, investors expect the Federal Reserve to delay tapering even further and therefore over the next three months liquidity to be more ample (than thought)," ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"The discussions over a government shutdown are creating nervousness and they can have a negative impact on GDP (gross domestic product) and also an impact on central bank actions."

Despite its tarnished image from a series of rate-fixing scandals, dollar Libor remains the global benchmark for setting interest rates on some $350 trillion of financial products from credit cards to student loans and mortgages. It is determined in London by the world's biggest banks.

Unsecured dollar lending rates have also ground lower in recent months as banks come closer to completing the process of deleveraging triggered by the 2007/2008 financial crisis, cutting demand for dollars.

"Bank deleveraging is clearly improving. There's a sense of relief. We may call it complacency," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.