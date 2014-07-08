(Adds advisory on future reports)
LONDON, July 8 ADVISORY: From July 14, 2014,
Reuters News will no longer send systematic alerts or tables on
daily Libor fixings. As a result of policy changes announced by
ICE Benchmark Administration after becoming the benchmark
administrator for LIBOR earlier this year, the commercial model
for ICE LIBOR data is changing and customers who need access to
ICE LIBOR data within 24 hours of its original publication need
to order the applicable new ICE LIBOR service to avoid loss of
data. Options are a "ICE LIBOR Real Time" fee-liable service,
and a "ICE LIBOR 4 Hour Intraday" free service. Both these new
services need to be ordered and not every Thomson Reuters
product offers both services. Customers who do not order one of
these services will lose access to ICE LIBOR data in its current
form effective July 7, with their entitlement defaulting to 24
hour delayed access.
Full details on the change are available in Data Notification
DN075366.
See below today's LIBOR rates:
EURO STERLING DOLLAR
O/N 0.00000 (+0.00000) 0.46938 (-0.00375) 0.09410 (-0.00040)
1WK 0.02571 (-0.00286) 0.47625 (-0.00250) 0.12225 (-0.00075)
1MO 0.08357 (+0.00000) 0.49500 (-0.00188) 0.15250 (-0.00090)
2MO 0.13286 (-0.00071) 0.52463 (+0.00125) 0.19250 (-0.00025)
3MO 0.17214 (+0.00000) 0.55563 (-0.00068) 0.23360 (-0.00050)
6MO 0.26500 (+0.00000) 0.71188 (-0.00312) 0.33020 (+0.00190)
1YR 0.43457 (+0.00000) 1.05525 (-0.00813) 0.55620 (+0.00000)
3MTH LIBOR/OIS SPREAD (BPs)
11 (-1) 9 (unch) 13 (+1)