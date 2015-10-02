NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. interest rates futures rose
sharply on Friday as weaker-than-expected jobs data in September
led traders to speculate the Federal Reserve was unlikely to
raise interest rates until early 2016.
Most actively traded Eurodollar and federal funds futures
rose to contract highs.
The Labor Department said employers hired 142,000 workers
last month and August figures were revised sharply lower to show
only 136,000 jobs added in August.
Fed funds futures implied traders see nearly no chance the
U.S. central bank would end its near zero interest rate policy
in October, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The Dec fed funds contract signaled a little more
than a 27 percent possibility of a rate increase in December,
lower than the 44 percent shortly before the latest jobs report.
They suggested traders place bets the first rate hike will
likely occur in March 2016, compared with January 2016 prior to
the September payrolls data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)