* Some term repo rates climb to highest in four years

* Quarter-end cash-related moves seen earlier than usual

* Overnight repo rate holds in tight range

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. banks and Wall Street dealers have seen longer-term borrowing costs to fund their trades jump to the highest in nearly four years in some cases this week as they began scrambling for cash in advance of the end of the second quarter.

The rise in term repo rates came as financial markets wait for possible clues about an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, which will release a statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) following a two-day policy meeting.

In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement (repo) market, traders pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral in exchange for cash from lenders that include money market funds.

In a bid to comply with regulatory capital rules at quarter-end, banks and dealers tend to shrink their securities holdings as lenders reduce their repos and other short-term loans to conserve cash.

With the end of the second quarter still more than a week away, banks and dealers seemed unwilling to wait to lock in repo financing, analysts said.

"There is somewhat of a scramble," Scott Skyrm, managing director at Wedbush Securities in New York said on Wednesday. "People remembered the March quarter-end. People don't think it will get any better this time."

High demand for cash at the end of the first quarter prompted a similar scramble and higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the rate on three-week repos backed by Treasuries, which mature in the first week of July, was last quoted at 0.27-0.32 percent, flat from Tuesday, according to ICAP data.

This was the highest three-week repo rate since August 2011.

The one-month repo rate was running at 0.27-0.31 percent, little changed from Tuesday and hovering at the highest since November 2012, ICAP data showed.

While longer-term repo rates have jumped in recent days, overnight rates have traded in a tight range. The rate was last quoted at 0.15-0.18 percent, flat from Tuesday.

Analysts anticipate longer-term repo rates will retreat when the third quarter begins.

"Rates will trickle lower a week or two after quarter-end," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

At the end of the first quarter, the three-week repo rate stood at 0.25 percent and fell to 0.18 percent a week later, while the one-month rate was 0.24 percent before declining to 0.18 percent in a week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)