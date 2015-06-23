BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor's former CEO delivers letter to Cypress' independent directors
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion worth of one-month bills amid the strongest overall demand in nine months and paid no interest to investors for a second straight auction, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 4.80, up from the previous week's 4.64 and the highest since 5.11 at an auction held on Sept. 23.
The Treasury also sold $25 billion worth of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.290 percent, up from 0.255 percent at the previous auction in May.
This was the highest interest rate on the one-year bill supply since 0.305 percent at an auction held in February 2011.
The one-year T-bill sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 3.44, down from 3.78 in May and matching the level set in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 22 Illinois would legalize marijuana for recreational use by adults and tax it to raise at least $350 million a year for the cash-strapped state under legislation introduced on Wednesday. Two Democratic lawmakers sponsoring the bills said the measures pending before the House and Senate would allow law enforcement to focus on other crimes and enable the state to create a system for regulating and taxing marijuana sales.
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)