NEW YORK, June 26 The borrowing cost on a key source of overnight loans for Wall Street fell to a five-week low from a near three-month peak in volatile trading on Friday.

Uncertain outcome on the negotiations between Greece and its creditors before a debt repayment due next week sparked an early scramble among some banks and dealers to finance their trades and loans through the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, analysts said.

As hopes emerged that Greece may clinch a debt deal as early as this weekend, some cash investors stepped up their repo lending, pushing rates to the single digits, they said.

"These days, traders will finance that collateral in the morning and bid on the cash in the afternoon as a separate trade. Repo traders are now matching trades to minimize as much risk and charges as possible," Scott Skyrm, managing director at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a research note.

In the repo market, banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral to money market funds and other investors in exchange for cash.

As the end of a quarter approaches, cash investors tend to reduce repo lending and shift money into safer products such as Treasury bills and the Federal Reserve's term fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements.

Banks and dealers end up paying higher repo rates as quarter-end approaches as fewer investors are willing to lend.

Since last week, Greece's protracted wrangling with its creditors has complicated this quarter-end repo activity, analysts said.

The interest rate on over-the-weekend repurchase agreements was last quoted at 0.03 to 0.07 percent, which was the lowest range in five weeks. It was bid as high as 0.28 percent earlier Friday, according to ICAP.

The overnight repo rate was 0.28 percent late Thursday, which was highest close since March 31.