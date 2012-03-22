NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $7.7 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from
March 15-21, compared with $6.4 billion in the previous week,
the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The central bank sold $700 million worth of mortgage
securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
or the Government National Mortgage Association
(Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, compared with none last week,
the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds
from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it
holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down
mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jan Paschal)