UPDATE 2-Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $6.8 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from May 3 to May 9, down slightly from the $7.0 billion it bought in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thu rsday.
The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the same as the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th