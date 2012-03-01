NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $6.00 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from Feb. 23-29, compared with $4.80 billion in the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, the New York Fed said on its website.

From the start of October, the Fed began to reinvest the principal payments from its agency debt and agency MBS in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and support the U.S. housing market. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)