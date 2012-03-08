UPDATE 1-Opel labour chiefs prepared to talk to PSA
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Changes dateline to Ruesselsheim, adds detail, workers)
NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $6.85 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from March 1-7, compared with $6.0 billion in the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank sold $850 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, compared with none in the prior week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Changes dateline to Ruesselsheim, adds detail, workers)
* Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Banco do Brasil SA will accelerate the rollout of digital banking products for 63 million clients as a way to boost profitability and reduce operational costs, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said on Friday.