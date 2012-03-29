BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $7 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from March 22-28, down from $7.7 billion in the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, down from $700 million the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.