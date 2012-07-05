NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought
$4.8 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from June 28
to July 3, lower than the $6.0 billion it bought in the prior
week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the same as the
previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use funds from
principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to
reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage
interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)