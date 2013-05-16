NEW YORK May 16 The Federal Reserve bought $17.3 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from May 9 through May 15, a tad less than the $17.8 billion it purchased last week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market, since October 2011 the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $2.2 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae , Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $2.7 billion the previous week.

Last Sept. 14, the Fed increased its purchases of MBS to $40 billion a month in its third round of large-scale bond buying in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic growth.