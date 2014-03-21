NEW YORK, March 21 (IFR) - The sway of better economics of
whole-loan mortgage sales may still not be a strong enough
reason to keep originators away from the US private-label
securitisation market, which has suffered this year from a lack
of issuance.
The proven ability of private label RMBS as an effective
tool to augment investment portfolios is pushing some
originators to revisit the market after lengthy pauses.
Last week, California REIT Redwood Trust, one of the most
prolific issuers of post-crisis non-agency RMBS, announced a
securitisation after almost four months of focusing largely on
whole-loan sales, and a matter of weeks after saying it achieved
better execution with whole-loan sales than securitisations.
The company's announcement of its first prime mortgage
loan-backed deal of 2014 was immediately viewed as a sign that
the economics of a securitisation trade have improved versus
whole-loan sales.
At the end of last year, deals would have had to offer
higher yields than earlier in the year, but Triple A rated
tranches of mortgage securitisations have been tightening. One
banker said the Triple As were now trading about 2.5bp back of
bonds issued by agencies compared with about a 4.5bp gap in
December.
The bank bid for jumbo whole loans became so strong that
issuance estimates for non-agency RMBS have been revised
downward. For example, JP Morgan slashed its 2014 volume
forecast to USD5bn-USD10bn from an original prediction of
USD20bn.
NOTEWORTHY
Against this backdrop, Redwood's return to the private-label
market is even more noteworthy when put in the context of its
own admission in an investor call in late February that it found
whole-loan sales more cost-effective than private-label
securitisations.
This came after the company cut its securitisation forays in
the latter half of 2013 in favour of whole-loan packages. In the
fourth quarter of 2013, Redwood completed only one USD325m RMBS
but sold 16 whole-loan packages for USD648m and acquired USD659m
in residential loans, according to its earnings report. This
compared with nine RMBS in the first half of 2013.
But by announcing its first RMBS for the year - the
USD341.92 Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2014-1 through BofA Merrill -
bankers said Redwood showed that while originators would look at
whole-loan sales for trading profit, they were unlikely to avoid
the private-label market completely.
Redwood, in particular, wants to keep one foot in the
private-label market because it can earn a return from the
subordinate tranches it retains. Selling the mortgages outright
would strip it of this option.
"It does not seem like a reversal of their course but that
they are being smart by toggling between two products that meet
different business objectives," said one banker, referring to
Redwood's strategy of using both whole-loan sales and
securitisation.
"It seems like at least in Redwood's case, they are willing
to stick to selling whole-loans to the regional bank market that
has greater appetite for hybrid loans while
tapping the private-label securitisation market with their
portfolio of fixed-rate loans and add to their holdings of
subordinated bonds."
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Adam Tempkin; Editing by
Anil Mayre)