NEW YORK, April 17 A planned $300 million sale
by the Chicago Board of Education next week will test the
municipal bond market's appetite for the board's debt in the
wake of recent rating downgrades, a federal probe and unresolved
financial problems.
The sale comes as issuance in the market is slated to reach
$9.3 billion next week, including notes, its highest since the
end of March as the amount of new bonds coming to market this
year continues to exceed previous years.
The Chicago Board of Education is planning to sell $296.6
million of general obligation bonds on Tuesday through PNC
Capital Markets. The board has been beset by problems in recent
weeks, pushing out the spreads on the bond.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner reportedly said earlier this
week that the nation's third-largest public school system could
be headed to bankruptcy, although such a move is not currently
allowed under state law.
Some of the board's bonds traded on Thursday at as much as
254 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
yield scale.
Last month both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings
dropped their ratings to one notch above the junk level, citing
the Chicago Public Schools' $1.1 billion projected budget
deficit and big unfunded pension liability. The downgrades
triggered the termination of interest-rate hedges on
variable-rate debt that unless renegotiated could cost the
district about $228 million in payments to banks.
A recent sale by the board of $178.1 million of
variable-rate general obligation refunding bonds due in 2032
resulted in an eye-popping, two-year initial rate of 4 percent
over the SIFMA Index. Just two years ago, the board's bonds were
priced at only 75 basis points and 83 basis points over the
index.
Next week will see a plethora of small deals. The largest
negotiated deal is a $887.9 million sale by Energy Northwest,
which is refunding taxable revenue bonds through JP Morgan Chase
for its nuclear power plant, the Columbia Generating Station, in
Richland, Washington.
The state of California will sell a total of $1.1 billion of
taxable and tax exempt general obligations bonds in three
competitive deals next week.
Next weeks sales will bring the year-to-date issuance to
over $136 billion, 70 percent higher than the same period last
year. New issuance in the first quarter of the year represented
the strongest start to the year since the first quarter of 2010.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by Karen
Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)