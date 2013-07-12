NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to rise to $9.832 billion from an unrevised
$6.8 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates
on Friday.
This is the highest weekly total since the $11.6 billion
total for the June 23 week. Sales activity slowed in June as
government interest rates rose.
Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at $7.4 billion
in 75 deals.
The week's largest negotiated sale will be a $2.9 billion
deal from Grand Parkway Transportation Corp, Texas. This sale
will consist of First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, series 2013A;
Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Series 2013B; Subordinate
Tier Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Series 2013C; Subordinate Tier
Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D; and Subordinate
Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2013E.
Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale which is
expected to sell sometime during the week of July 15.
The second largest issue is Florida's Miami-Dade County
$487.45 million deal. The issue includes $399.055 million of
water and sewer revenue bonds, series 2013A, and $148.395
million of water and sewer revenue refunding bonds, series
2013B, and will be sold through Morgan Stanley sometime next
week.
Two issues scheduled for the July 15 week were moved from
the day-to-day list.
The City of Hope, Calif., will sell in $250 million taxable
series 2013 direction obligations next week.
The Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority, Ohio,
$104.35 million taxable research and development revenue bond
issue is now scheduled to sell next week as well.
Two negotiated sales scheduled for sale during the July 8
week were moved to the day-to-day list. They are the $425
Illinois State Toll Highway issue, and the $44 million Katy
Independent School District, Texas refunding issue.
Competitive deals are expected to total $2.407 billion in 95
sales, compared with $1.4 million in 100 issues in the week
ended July 12.
The three largest competitive sales for the week will be on
Tuesday.
The week's biggest sale is a $527.7 million New York State
Dormitory Authority personal income tax revenue bond series
2013A deal.
The second-largest is a $250 million Miami-Dade County
School District, Fla. series 2013 tax anticipation notes.
The week's third-largest sale is a $160 million Wichita,
Kan., series 258 general obligation renewal and improvement
temporary note deal.