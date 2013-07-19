NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to fall to $6.39 billion from a revised $9.7 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. The figures were compiled before Detroit's bankruptcy filing late on Thursday and sharp price declines that followed the annoucement of U.S. largest municipal bankrupcty. The day-to-day sale total is at $1.56 billion in 28 issues, unchanged from the previous week's figure. Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at $4.28 billion in 45 deals, down signficantly from this week's total of $7.4 billion in 75 sales. Next week's largest negotiated sale will be a $750 million deal from California's Bay Area Toll Authority for subordinate toll bridge revenue bonds, expected to price on Wednesday through Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The second largest sale is a two-part New York City tax-exempt general obligation bond deal at $510 million, with lead underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities. The issue includes a $375 million subseries A-1 part, and a $135 million subseries 1 portion. The issues are expected to price on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will bring the third largest deal to mark, a $400 million general obligation sale through Citigroup. Competitive deals are expected to total $2.11 billion in 95 sales, compared with $2.4 million in 95 issues in the week ended July 19. The largest competitive sale for the week will come from Maryland, which is scheduled to sell $435 million general obligation bonds on Wednesday. The week's second-largest sale is a $295 million Harris County, Texas, tax-anticipation note issue which is scheduled for Tuesday.