NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to rise to $7.8 billion from a revised $5.38 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. Summer reinvestment flows into the $3.7 trillion municipal bond markets had so far been slower than usual because of fears of climbing interest rates compounded with investor caution following Detroit's bankruptcy filing late in July. Municipal bonds have sold sharply since the beginning of the year curbing debt issuance. In July issuers sold $24.87 billion in debt, only one percent more than June's $24.6 billion, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. A South Carolina Public Service Authority bond issue totaling $1.78 billion that is being sold through various underwriters on Wednesday will lead the U.S. municipal bond market in issuance. Goldman Sachs & Co will underwrite the largest portion of the sale with the pricing of $811 million of new and $399 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds. In addition, $326 million of taxable London Interbank Offered Rate bonds will be issued through lead manager Morgan Stanley & Co and another $250 million of taxable bonds will be priced via lead manager Barclays. Puerto Rico is also turning back to investors for the first time in more than a year, with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) selling $600 million in a deal to fund power plan and transmission network improvements. The sale takes place on Wednesday and will be a test for a series of financing by the Caribbean Island later in the year. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.0 billion in 55 sales versus a revised $3.8 billion in 46 deals this week. On Wednesday, the state of Washington will sell $863.7 million of general obligation bonds in a three-part deal. The sale consists of $532.9 million of tax-exempt various purpose bonds with serial maturities from 2017 through 2038, according to the preliminary official statement. It also includes $275.1 million of tax-exempt motor vehicle fuel tax bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2038 and $55.7 million of taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2017. Ahead of the sale both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings revised Washington's general obligation bond rating outlook to stable from negative, citing the state's solid economic and revenue performance. The bonds are rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA-plus by Fitch. On Tuesday, Minnesota will sell $470.2 million of GO bonds in three parts. The sale includes $265.2 million of tax-exempt GOs and $200 million of tax-exempt state trunk highway bonds, both with serial maturities from 2014 through 2033, according to the POS. The sale also includes a $5 million taxable GO bond issue due on Aug. 1, 2018. On Tuesday, Moody's revised the state's GO bond rating outlook to stable from negative reflecting its "improved revenue performance, replenishment of budget reserves, and budget balancing solutions that are largely recurring," the rating agency said in a statement. The bonds are rated Aa1 By Moody's and AA-plus with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority will also be selling $197 million bonds on Wednesday. Competitive deals are expected to total $2.8 billion in 106 sales, compared with $1.58 billion in 84 issues in the week ended Aug. 2.