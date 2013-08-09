NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to rise to nearly $10.24 billion from a
revised $7.16 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates on Friday.
If all the deals price next week, this will mark the
second-largest calendar so far this year, since the week ended
April 12, when sales totaled over $11 billion, according to
Ipreo.
Rising yields in the secondary market, especially in
longer-dated maturities, cast a chill in the primary market this
week, with the South Carolina Public Service Authority cutting
its planned bond sale by 25 percent to $1.34 billion.
The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank
also has postponed indefinitely a $195.8 million refunding
revenue issue for the California Independent System Operator
Corporation Project.
On Thursday Michigan's Saginaw County become the third local
issuer in the state to postpone a bond sale amid investors'
concerns over Detroit's bankruptcy filing.
Pushing the size of the municipal bond primary market
calendar higher next week will be California's negotiated sale
of $5.5 billion of revenue anticipation notes.
The sale, nearly half the amount California borrowed last
year and below January's estimates, will have a one-day retail
order period on Wednesday, with institutional pricing on
Thursday through lead manager JP Morgan.
In 2012, California sold RANS for $10 billion and in 2011
for $5.4 billion.
Ahead of the sale the notes were rated MIG1 by Moody's
Investors Service, SP-1 plus by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services and F1 by Fitch Ratings.
Altogether, negotiated sales next week are expected to total
$9.48 billion versus a revised $4.36 billion this week.
The largest long-term deal on the negotiated calendar
is Connecticut's $500 million tax-exempt and taxable two-part
bond issue pricing on Wednesday.
The deal consists of $165 million of tax-exempt general
obligation Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2023, and $235
million of tax-exempt GO bonds with serial maturities from 2014
through 2033, according to the preliminary official statement.
These bonds will be sold through lead manager M.R. Beal &
Co.
Another $100 million of taxable GOs in the Connecticut deal
with serial maturities from 2014 through 2023 will be priced via
lead manager Loop Capital Markets.
The bonds are rated Aa3 by Moody's and AA by Fitch. Both
rating agencies have assigned the bonds a stable outlook.
Competitive deals are expected to total only $757.89 million
in 78 sales, falling significantly from $2.8 billion in 106
issues in the week ended Aug. 9.
On Wednesday, Sachem Central School District at Holbrook,
New York will sell $74 million of tax anticipation notes.
On Thursday, New Jersey's Burlington County will sell $40.2
million of GO bonds, the largest long-term deal on the
competitive calendar next week.