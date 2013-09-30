Sept 30 U.S. state and local governments brought $18.35 billion worth of debt to market in September, or 12 percent less than during August and 28 percent under the $25.46 billion sold a year earlier, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.

Deals for the third quarter eased nearly 24 percent to $67.67 billion from $88.62 billion in the second quarter and were 19 percent beneath the $83.6 billion sold in 2012's third quarter, Thomson Reuters said.