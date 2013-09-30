BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400 mln
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
Sept 30 U.S. state and local governments brought $18.35 billion worth of debt to market in September, or 12 percent less than during August and 28 percent under the $25.46 billion sold a year earlier, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.
Deals for the third quarter eased nearly 24 percent to $67.67 billion from $88.62 billion in the second quarter and were 19 percent beneath the $83.6 billion sold in 2012's third quarter, Thomson Reuters said.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.