BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400 mln
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
Sept 30 U.S. state and local governments brought $18.35 billion of debt to market in September, or 12 percent less than during August and 28 percent under the $25.46 billion sold a year earlier, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.
Deals for the third quarter eased nearly 24 percent to $67.67 billion from $88.62 billion in the second quarter and were 19 percent beneath the $83.6 billion sold in 2012's third quarter, Thomson Reuters said.
New money deals, or offerings constituting fresh borrowing by governments, declined in September to $10.1 billion from $11.2 billion in August but were above the new money total of $8.2 billion in September 2012.
For the full third quarter, new money totals rose to $39.1 billion from $37.9 billion in the second quarter, Thomson Reuters said. A year earlier, in 2012's third quarter, new money offerings totaled $33.8 billion.
Refunding offerings, in which borrowers swap lower-interest bonds for higher-yielding debt, dropped to $8.3 billion in September from $9.6 billion in August. Refunding deals were much higher in September 2012, at $17.3 billion.
In July, August and September, when tax-free rates generally rose, refunding deals tumbled to $28.6 billion from $50.7 billion in the second quarter and $49.8 billion in last year's third quarter, according to the preliminary data.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.