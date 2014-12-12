Dec 12 Issuance of U.S. municipal bonds and notes next week is expected to drop to about $4.7 billion, after a second week of robust issuance despite the delay of a $750 million Pennsylvania bond sale that had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The state put off the planned general obligation sale and canceled a $199 million deal from its Commonwealth Financing Authority that had already priced at the beginning of the month.

In an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny of issuers and banks, the deals were put on hold to allow the state to release more updated financial information to investors rather than rely on 2013 data, said Jay Pagni, spokesman for Gov. Tom Corbett.

"We want to ensure that the data that is brought to the market is the most up-to-date that buyers can have," Pagni said.

Over the last two years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tightened the vise on the muni market, punishing cities, individuals and even states for not properly informing investors of the risks involved with certain municipal bonds.

Pennsylvania has until the end of December to issue the audited information, called a comprehensive annual financial report, for 2014.

Officials haven't set a new date for the deals. "The goal is to get the CAFR out and then a new timetable will be established," Pagni said.

Even without the Pennsylvania paper, the muni market had its biggest week of the year this week, with an estimated $16 billion of bonds and notes, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The largest deal next week is from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which is selling $518.3 million of state personal income tax revenue bonds, both taxable and tax-exempt, through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Arizona is also in the market with two sizeable negotiated deals, one for $380.5 million of highway revenue refunding bonds through the Arizona Transportation Board. The state's Health Facilities Authority is also issuing $314.8 million of revenue bonds for the Scottsdale Lincoln Hospitals Project.

Florida's Miami-Dade County School Board is also selling $317.3 million of certificates of participation. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)