Jan 2 After a bumper month in December, the U.S. municipal market will kick off the new year slowly next week, when an anticipated $3.3 billion of bond and note issuance will come to market, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Over the next couple of weeks, the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal market will turn its attention to a slew of inaugural speeches and State of State addresses from governors across the country. Governors in California, Florida, Connecticut, Minnesota and Nevada are among those expected to deliver addresses next week.

Nearly $2.2 billion of new bond and note issuance is scheduled to sell next week from the negotiated calendar, while $1.15 billion of sales will come from the competitive calendar, Thomson Reuters data shows.

In a surprise twist after a year of sluggish sales, the municipal market finished up 2014 with issuance exceeding its totals in 2013.

That was in part thanks to the $35.96 billion of issuance that came to market in December, the biggest monthly total since June 2012 and the largest for December since 2010, when the Build America Bond program's expiration inspired a flurry of last-minute deals.

The largest sales next week hail from the Oregon State Department of Administration Services, which plans to sell $412 million of Oregon State Lottery revenue bonds in a five-part series on the negotiated calendar.

Florida's Miami-Dade County will lead the competitive calendar when it issues $226 million of Building Better Communities bonds, a voter-approved program to help fund neighborhood and regional capital projects in the county. The bonds will be used to refund bonds from the program's 2005 series, according to bond documents. (Reporting By Robin Respaut; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Paul Simao)