(Corrects paragraph 6 largest deal to Dormitory Authority of
the State of New York instead of Oregon State Lottery)
Jan 2 After a bumper month in December, the U.S.
municipal market will kick off the new year slowly next week,
when an anticipated $3.3 billion of bond and note issuance will
come to market, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Over the next couple of weeks, the $3.6 trillion U.S.
municipal market will turn its attention to a slew of inaugural
speeches and State of State addresses from governors across the
country. Governors in California, Florida, Connecticut,
Minnesota and Nevada are among those expected to deliver
addresses next week.
Nearly $2.2 billion of new bond and note issuance is
scheduled to sell next week from the negotiated calendar, while
$1.15 billion of sales will come from the competitive calendar,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
In a surprise twist after a year of sluggish sales, the
municipal market finished up 2014 with issuance exceeding its
totals in 2013.
That was in part thanks to the $35.96 billion of issuance
that came to market in December, the biggest monthly total since
June 2012 and the largest for December since 2010, when the
Build America Bond program's expiration inspired a flurry of
last-minute deals.
The largest sales next week hail from the Dormitory
Authority of the State of New York with $1 billion of general
purpose state personal income tax revenue bonds. Oregon State
Department of Administration Services also plans to sell $412
million of Oregon State Lottery revenue bonds in a five-part
series on the negotiated calendar.
Florida's Miami-Dade County will lead the competitive
calendar when it issues $226 million of Building Better
Communities bonds, a voter-approved program to help fund
neighborhood and regional capital projects in the county. The
bonds will be used to refund bonds from the program's 2005
series, according to bond documents.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert; Editing by Paul Simao)