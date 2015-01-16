WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. municipal bond
refunding renaissance will be in full bloom next week, with
nearly half the $8.77 billion in scheduled debt sales from
issuers eager to refinance at the market's current lowest
interest rates, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Out of the $6.64 billion negotiated sales expected, $3.35
billion will be refunding, and the Texas Transportation
Commission's $1.75 billion refinancing of turnpike debt will be
the largest negotiated deal of the week.
The Texas bonds coming to market on Thursday, with Barclays
Capital as lead underwriter, will refund $686 million toll
revenue bonds as well as retire a $1.1 billion federal
Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (TIFIA)
loan.
"The reason we're doing this is simply to obtain debt
service savings given current market conditions," said Benjamin
Asher, the department's debt management officer during the
sale's road show.
The TIFIA loan carries a 5.51 percent interest rate and
yields on most U.S. municipal bonds are currently well below
that level in the secondary market, even for lower-rated
credits.
On Friday, the yield on a top-rated 30-year bond was 2.54
percent, the lowest since December 2012, according to Municipal
Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The yield on a highly
rated 10-year was 1.75 percent, the lowest since May 2013.
The state's transportation department has been seeking to
lower its debt load for the last year, and it used some of the
proceeds from a $1.6 billion deal in November to refinance
outstanding bonds, as well.
In the middle of 2014 municipal bond interest rates began
falling, and reversed a sharp decline in the borrowing of
states, cities, and other governments. Issuance in the $3.6
trillion market totaled more than $314 billion last year and
came in slightly ahead of the previous year's sales - something
no one would have predicted on Jan. 1, 2014.
"After posting gains in December, the municipal bond market
was able to claim a perfectly positive year. Issuance was very
strong in December, as was demand, both defying typical patterns
and pointing to continued strong momentum heading into 2015,"
wrote the BlackRock Municipals Group in a note earlier this
week.
Refunding has plumped the sales. Out of the $2.14 billion in
competitive sales expected for next week, 40 percent will be
refinancing. The biggest sale on the competitive calendar is a
$460.2 million general obligation refunding deal from the state
of Washington.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Diane Craft)