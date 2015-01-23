Jan 23 A $1 billion general obligation deal from
Pennsylvania tops next week's $6.7 billion calendar of U.S.
municipal bond and note sales, a total that is down slightly
from roughly $8 billion this week.
Pennsylvania's $1 billion competitive offering, on Tuesday,
is the first big debt sale since the state's new Democratic
governor, Tom Wolf, took office this week.
Some question whether Wolf, a Democrat, and the
Republican-led legislature will be able to work together to
address the state's problems. These include an
underfunded public pension system, revenue strain and a stressed
education system.
Next week's biggest negotiated deal is from the Utah Transit
Authority, which plans to sell $831.6 million of sales tax
revenue refunding bonds through lead manager Morgan Stanley.
