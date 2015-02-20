UPDATE 2-EU, Greece seek bailout deal by Friday
* Greek PM says will call for EU summit if no deal (Updates throughout)
Feb 20 Debt sales by U.S. states, cities, schools and other municipal bond issuers next week will total about $8.8 billion, the largest weekly supply so far in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
The week's biggest debt sale comes from Atlanta, Georgia, which plans to refund $1.25 billion of water and wastewater bonds. Loop Capital Markets plans on pricing the deal on Tuesday.
The New York City Transitional Finance Authority will sell $700 million of future tax secured subordinate bonds through Wells Fargo Securities, which set a retail presale period for Monday and Tuesday, followed by formal pricing on Wednesday.
Deals from Nevada issuers top next week's competitive calendar. The Clark County School District will offer $398.4 million of limited-tax general obligation refunding bonds in a two-part sale on Tuesday. The state of Nevada has set a three-part, $291.4 million sale of new and refunding limited-tax GO bonds for Wednesday.
Yields on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale have been ratcheting higher after falling in January.
The yield on 10-year bonds, which started 2015 at 2.01 percent, ended Thursday at 2.08 percent. The 30-year bond yield, which stood at 2.83 percent on Jan. 2, ended at 2.88 percent.
Weekly net flows into U.S. municipal bond funds dropped to just $59 million in the week ended Feb. 18 from $460 million in the previous week, according to Lipper. High-yield muni funds had a second-straight week of net outflows, totaling nearly $220 million in the latest week. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
