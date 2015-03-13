(Removes New York deal and corrects sale figure to $7.6 billion; corrects negotiated figure to $6.3 billion)

NEW YORK, March 13 Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes are expected to fall back to about $7.6 billion next week from about $12 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Of the total, about $6.3 billion is for negotiated deals. Leading the negotiated calendar is an $879 million deal for both new and refunding general obligation bonds from the City and County of Honolulu. Lead manager on the deal is Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

About $22 million of the total is taxable new money bonds. The deal is scheduled for a retail order period on March 16, with institutional pricing the following day, according to a presentation accompanying the preliminary official statement.

This week's total was the market's highest in a year.

"The month of March typically brings about an interesting dynamic as heading into tax season, seasonal factors tend to provide the foundation for market weakness," said Oppenheimer & Co analyst Jeffrey Lipton in a note this week.

"Issuance tends to be higher in March; investor demand trends lower as reinvestment needs stemming from bond maturities and coupon payments have largely been addressed. Further, March has seen active selling of munis as a way to meet tax liabilities." (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)