NEW YORK, June 19 Los Angeles, California, will
sell nearly $1.4 billion of tax and revenue anticipation notes
on Wednesday, the biggest of the U.S. municipal bond and note
sales on next week's $10.5 billion calendar.
Of the proceeds, $435 million will be used to prepay the
city's annual contribution to its city employees' retirement
system, and $623 million will go for fire and police pension
plan prepayments.
The remainder of the proceeds on the notes, which mature in
June 2016, will be used to alleviate the city's short-term
cash-flow deficit, which occurs at the start of the fiscal year
before some taxes and revenues are received, according to an
investor presentation. Lead manager is Stifel, Nicolaus &
Company, Inc.
In all, negotiated bond sales will total about $7.2 billion
next week, led by Massachusetts' $939 million general obligation
deal through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch on
Tuesday.
Of the total, $689 million is new money and $250 million is
refunding bonds.
As the market nears the end of the first half of the year,
total return for munis is down about 0.03 percent, Morgan
Stanley wealth managers said in a research note on Friday,
citing Barclays data.
Yields on benchmark 10-year muni bonds are 57 basis points
higher since late January, with 30-year yields up 77 basis
points in that time - levels not seen since July and August of
last year, respectively, Morgan Stanley's John Dillon and
Matthew Gastall noted.
With muni seasonal issuance and bond redemption patterns, "a
rather cautious Fed and the possibility of a Greece exit, we
believe investors may want to consider entering the muni market
to capture value ahead of the July-September period," Dillon and
Gastall wrote.
May issuance was slightly lower than historical averages,
which "could indicate a strategic pause by municipal issuers as
they determine whether currently higher nominal yield levels are
temporary."
They anticipate a seasonal decline in issuance that
typically remains low until October. "We advocate that investors
put some money to work now, as primary market activity is
already exhibiting signs of declining," they wrote.
For the last seven weeks in a row, investors have gone in
the other direction, pulling money out of U.S. muni bond funds,
according to data on Thursday from Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Diane Craft)