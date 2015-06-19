NEW YORK, June 19 Los Angeles, California, will sell nearly $1.4 billion of tax and revenue anticipation notes on Wednesday, the biggest of the U.S. municipal bond and note sales on next week's $10.5 billion calendar.

Of the proceeds, $435 million will be used to prepay the city's annual contribution to its city employees' retirement system, and $623 million will go for fire and police pension plan prepayments.

The remainder of the proceeds on the notes, which mature in June 2016, will be used to alleviate the city's short-term cash-flow deficit, which occurs at the start of the fiscal year before some taxes and revenues are received, according to an investor presentation. Lead manager is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

In all, negotiated bond sales will total about $7.2 billion next week, led by Massachusetts' $939 million general obligation deal through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.

Of the total, $689 million is new money and $250 million is refunding bonds.

As the market nears the end of the first half of the year, total return for munis is down about 0.03 percent, Morgan Stanley wealth managers said in a research note on Friday, citing Barclays data.

Yields on benchmark 10-year muni bonds are 57 basis points higher since late January, with 30-year yields up 77 basis points in that time - levels not seen since July and August of last year, respectively, Morgan Stanley's John Dillon and Matthew Gastall noted.

With muni seasonal issuance and bond redemption patterns, "a rather cautious Fed and the possibility of a Greece exit, we believe investors may want to consider entering the muni market to capture value ahead of the July-September period," Dillon and Gastall wrote.

May issuance was slightly lower than historical averages, which "could indicate a strategic pause by municipal issuers as they determine whether currently higher nominal yield levels are temporary."

They anticipate a seasonal decline in issuance that typically remains low until October. "We advocate that investors put some money to work now, as primary market activity is already exhibiting signs of declining," they wrote.

For the last seven weeks in a row, investors have gone in the other direction, pulling money out of U.S. muni bond funds, according to data on Thursday from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Diane Craft)