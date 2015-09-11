Sept 11 A Chicago convention center authority will sell $222 million of bonds in the U.S. municipal market next week, just over a month after its ratings plummeted due to Illinois' budget impasse.

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority will raise $153 million to help fund a new hotel at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center and refund about $69.7 million of outstanding debt.

The ongoing budget battle between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democrats who control the legislature stymied the authority's legal ability to transfer tax revenue to the bond trustee for required monthly debt service deposits.

Because of the technical default, the authority's AAA rating with Standard & Poor's and AA-minus rating with Fitch Ratings were cut on Aug. 5 to BBB-plus, affecting more than $3 billion of bonds sold for the expansion of McCormick Place.

Legislation appropriating the tax revenue for all of fiscal 2016 was passed later in August, ending the default. although the lower ratings remained in place.

In a research note on Friday, Barclays analysts said that due to the legislation, the authority's bonds "could outperform comparable indices over the medium term."

The deal, slated for pricing on Wednesday through Citigroup Inc and Cabrera Capital Markets, is structured with $133.7 million of current interest bonds due in 2053 and $19.3 million of capital appreciation bonds due in 2052, according to the preliminary official statement.

The $69.7 million of refunding term bonds carry maturities in 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2052.

Altogether, U.S. muni issuers will sell $4.8 billion of bonds and notes in negotiated and competitive offerings next week.

The second-largest deal is also from Illinois, with the state Finance Authority's $368 million of revenue bonds for the OFS Healthcare System through lead manager Barclays Capital .

Some proceeds will fund hospital construction and expansion, advance refundings and termination of interest rate swaps.

As of June 30, the notional outstanding amount of the system's swaps was $549.8 million, with a net market valuation of negative $52 million, bond documents said.

About $50 million of the proceeds will also help finance the corporation's pension liability, which rose because of a lowered discount rate and the use of new mortality tables to reflect longer life expectancy. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)