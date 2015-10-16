Oct 16 The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania school
district is scheduled to sell $10 million of municipal bonds
next week with one big financing source up in the air: it, like
many others, might not get the state aid it is counting on any
time soon.
The district's fiscal 2016 budget relies on $57 million of
state aid. With the state's own budget up in the air, the
district may not get that funding before it runs out of cash in
late December, according to preliminary bond documents.
"All of us are concerned about the status of the state
budget," William Gretton III, the district's acting chief
financial officer, said in a phone interview.
The district has a fund balance of about $30 million and a
local tax base that will bring in another roughly $30 million to
help it operate beyond December, he said.
It is scheduled to make a debt service payment in November
and "we fully intend to meet that obligation even without the
state support," Gretton said. Typically it gets about 50 percent
of its revenue from the state.
The district can also issue tax and revenue anticipation
notes early next year to raise more revenue.
Pennsylvania's Republican-led legislature is battling its
new Democratic Governor, Tom Wolf, over whether to pay for
increased educational funding with a new natural gas extraction
tax and a revamped sales and income tax system, as Wolf has
proposed.
The state budget for fiscal 2016, which began on July 1, was
107 days late as of Friday, leaving in limbo social service
agencies and school districts that rely heavily on state aid.
The Harrisburg school district has had a state-appointed
chief recovery officer since December 2012 - about a year after
the city itself entered financial receivership, which it exited
in March 2014.
The refunding bonds, to be sold through lead manager PNC
Capital Markets, are expected to be rated double-A by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services, with insurance from Build America
Mutual Assurance Co.
If the district chooses to forego insurance, the bonds would
be single-A rated but likely still receive a favorable interest
rate, Gretton said.
Altogether, U.S. municipal bond issuers are expected to
offer about $8 billion of municipal bonds and notes next week.
The biggest deals, both negotiated and both for $750
million, come from the New York City Transitional Finance
Authority and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)