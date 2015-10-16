Oct 16 The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania school district is scheduled to sell $10 million of municipal bonds next week with one big financing source up in the air: it, like many others, might not get the state aid it is counting on any time soon.

The district's fiscal 2016 budget relies on $57 million of state aid. With the state's own budget up in the air, the district may not get that funding before it runs out of cash in late December, according to preliminary bond documents.

"All of us are concerned about the status of the state budget," William Gretton III, the district's acting chief financial officer, said in a phone interview.

The district has a fund balance of about $30 million and a local tax base that will bring in another roughly $30 million to help it operate beyond December, he said.

It is scheduled to make a debt service payment in November and "we fully intend to meet that obligation even without the state support," Gretton said. Typically it gets about 50 percent of its revenue from the state.

The district can also issue tax and revenue anticipation notes early next year to raise more revenue.

Pennsylvania's Republican-led legislature is battling its new Democratic Governor, Tom Wolf, over whether to pay for increased educational funding with a new natural gas extraction tax and a revamped sales and income tax system, as Wolf has proposed.

The state budget for fiscal 2016, which began on July 1, was 107 days late as of Friday, leaving in limbo social service agencies and school districts that rely heavily on state aid.

The Harrisburg school district has had a state-appointed chief recovery officer since December 2012 - about a year after the city itself entered financial receivership, which it exited in March 2014.

The refunding bonds, to be sold through lead manager PNC Capital Markets, are expected to be rated double-A by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, with insurance from Build America Mutual Assurance Co.

If the district chooses to forego insurance, the bonds would be single-A rated but likely still receive a favorable interest rate, Gretton said.

Altogether, U.S. municipal bond issuers are expected to offer about $8 billion of municipal bonds and notes next week.

The biggest deals, both negotiated and both for $750 million, come from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)