Nov 6 The largest deal to hit the U.S. municipal
market next week is $1.75 billion of private activity bonds to
help fund All Aboard Florida, a 235-mile (378 km) passenger rail
project that will connect Miami to Orlando.
The bonds will be sold by the Florida Development Finance
Corporation, a state authorized issuer of industrial revenue
bonds, and the sale will be managed by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
All Aboard Florida is a privately owned, operated and
maintained passenger rail system with stations planned in Miami
to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and the Orlando
International Airport.
The express train is expected to take approximately three
hours, move at speeds up to 125 mph (201 kph), and be completed
by early 2017.
A handful of express and high-speed rail projects are
currently planned to be built across the country, including
projects in California, Texas, and Nevada.
Siemens Corporation will manufacture All Aboard Florida's
trains in Sacramento, California. Archer Western is upgrading
rail infrastructure along the corridor.
Altogether, U.S. municipal bond issuers are expected to
offer over $6 billion of municipal bonds and notes next week,
according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Alan Crosby)